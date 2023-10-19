Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $755,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

RYU opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

