West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $258.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

