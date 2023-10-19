Bridgeworth LLC Buys 196 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $101.99 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
