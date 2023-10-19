Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

