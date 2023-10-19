WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VEU stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

