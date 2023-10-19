Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

