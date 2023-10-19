Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

