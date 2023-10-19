OFI Invest Asset Management Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OFI Invest Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,073,148 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.48 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

