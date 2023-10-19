Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $624.92. 116,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,141. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $669.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $569.28 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

