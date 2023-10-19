BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $616.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $569.28 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.