Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $446.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.