The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clorox stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.41. 50,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,428. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. Clorox has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Czech National Bank grew its position in Clorox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

