Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.58-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.58-$5.60 EPS.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $104.35 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,284,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,125,000 after purchasing an additional 993,347 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.