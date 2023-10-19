Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.19 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after buying an additional 852,345 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9,789.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 751,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,127,000 after acquiring an additional 743,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,450,000 after acquiring an additional 541,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
