Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Drops By 5.7%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

GGG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,408. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Graco's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

