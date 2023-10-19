Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $26,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of LECO opened at $175.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.75. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.44 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

