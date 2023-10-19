Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after buying an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $247,127,007.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,127,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,912 shares of company stock worth $20,538,143 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

