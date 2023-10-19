Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,830 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,623 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

HAL opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.