Credit Agricole S A Makes New $71,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

GEHC stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

