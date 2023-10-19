Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69. The firm has a market cap of $442.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.