Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69. The firm has a market cap of $442.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
