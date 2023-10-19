LPL Financial LLC Buys 386,363 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,363 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.70% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $174,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68.

