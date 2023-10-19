Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $153.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

