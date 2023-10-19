Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,696 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

