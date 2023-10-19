iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $433.19 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Invest in Energy
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.