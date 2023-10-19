Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.63 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,331 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.41 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

