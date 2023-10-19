Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 184.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $117,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 131.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,722 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4,560.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.53.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

