Spinnaker Trust Has $563,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.53 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

