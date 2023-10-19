Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,322 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

