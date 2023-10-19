Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,257,000 after buying an additional 161,620 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $549.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.29 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.59. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

