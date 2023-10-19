L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

