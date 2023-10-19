Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after buying an additional 2,156,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

