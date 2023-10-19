The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 202,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.9% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 101,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,668,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.



