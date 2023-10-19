Spinnaker Trust Purchases Shares of 687 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $379.40 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.53 and a 200 day moving average of $388.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.