Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 372.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.