Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 556 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.