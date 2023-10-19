Critical Analysis: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $14.41 1.51 Iveda Solutions $8.18 million 1.50 -$3.35 million ($0.19) -4.03

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Iveda Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iveda Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 291.75%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

