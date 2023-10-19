SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock Position Raised by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 7,134.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of S. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at SentinelOne
In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,692.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,880.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,260 shares of company stock worth $4,103,429. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SentinelOne Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of S stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $24.72.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
