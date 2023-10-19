Head-To-Head Review: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) & Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON)

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -105.87% -64.53% -31.29% TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kartoon Studios and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kartoon Studios and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kartoon Studios presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 693.65%. TKO Group has a consensus price target of $115.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.03%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than TKO Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kartoon Studios and TKO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $62.30 million 0.71 -$45.60 million N/A N/A TKO Group $1.29 billion 4.95 $195.59 million $2.04 37.66

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kartoon Studios.

Summary

TKO Group beats Kartoon Studios on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

