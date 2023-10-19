Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

