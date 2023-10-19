Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.