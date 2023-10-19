Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $177.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

