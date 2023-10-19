Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.94 Million Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,422 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.