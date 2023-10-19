Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.05 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.95 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.