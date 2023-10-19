Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 22,783 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 121.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,377,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.