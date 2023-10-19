Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $508.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas has a 12-month low of $389.48 and a 12-month high of $525.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.71 and its 200 day moving average is $485.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.