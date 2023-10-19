Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 33,688 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,688 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,520,000 after purchasing an additional 171,350 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,746,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.82 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

