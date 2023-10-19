Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.17 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,105.95, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Mega Caps With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.