Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.17 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,105.95, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.