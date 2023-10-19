Brighton Jones LLC Has $769,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SO opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.