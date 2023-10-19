Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of -195.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.