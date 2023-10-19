Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $315.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

